It’s all in the name: beer Corona is losing millions due to coronavirus
The company, which owns Corona beer, faces worst quarter in the last 10 years after the outbreak of the coronavirus. About it reports “Interfax”.
International brewing Corporation Anheuser-Busch In Bev has some of the world’s most famous beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Beck’s and Corona. But over the past two months, ever since the coronavirus was spreading throughout China, the company has lost profits in the country at $ 170 million at a time when they were expecting high sales due to the lunar new year.
Because of the losses had to reduce the award guide and predict one of the sharpest reductions in its quarterly earnings.
The company believes that the drop in profits is due to the fact that in China, fewer people go outside, to avoid infection with coronavirus. All this affects the night life, many bars and restaurants forced to close.
CEO Carlos Brito told CNBC : “Our business is restaurants, night clubs, walks with friends, in fact everything is back to normal, we are preparing for growth, when all will be restored”.
Brito added: “Our results in the year 2019 turned out to be below our expectations and we are not satisfied with these results”.
The spread of the coronavirus currently has reached “decisive point,” said the head of the world health organization, urging the government to take “aggressive” measures to prevent this.
“Each country needs to be ready for your first case, the first cluster, the first evidence of community transmission and transmission to a sustainable community. And she needs to prepare for all these scenarios simultaneously,” said Tedros Adhanom Gebreel.
The total number of people infected with the coronavirus worldwide, currently has more than 80,000 people registered with 2700 deaths.
