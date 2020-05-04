‘It’s awful’: trump has adjusted the forecast of deaths from coronavirus in the United States
The US President Donald trump has adjusted its forecast for mortality from COVID-19 in the United States in the direction of increasing, while promising additional economic support in its quest to further a resumption of socio-economic activities in the country. This writes the “Voice of America”.
“We will lose from 75 to 80 to 100 thousand people. It’s terrible,” said trump during the telecast on Fox News, during which he answered questions from the audience.
In late April, he said that the coronavirus can claim the lives of 60-70 thousand people.
While the Senate prepares to resume meeting on Monday, may 4, trump said that the government may double the amount of bailout, which now stands at $ 3 billion. While these funds are used to help small businesses, hospitals, and also for direct payments to taxpayers.
“Aid will be more,” said trump.
The Republican majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell said his chamber will return to work on the following measures in connection with COVID-19 and other pressing issues.
“Across the country, American workers in the major sectors of the economy, follow the recommendations of experts and take new precautions while discharging their duties and carrying out indispensable work, needed by their country. Starting Monday, the Senate will do the same,” said McConnell.
Leaders of the house of representatives has not yet announced plans to resume meetings in Washington, referring to the doctors of the Capitol for recommendations on how this can be done in a safe manner.
The democratic majority leader in the House of representatives Steni Hoyer said that the need to develop detailed procedures for disinfection of surfaces and protect people from the virus. According to him, measures of social distancing “will remain in force for some time”.
McConnell and the speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi issued a joint statement in which they rejected the administration’s proposal trump conduct rapid tests for the coronavirus to people on Capitol hill, saying that they will adhere to the existing testing protocols, implemented by physicians of the Capitol.
“The possibilities of our country for testing continue to increase across the country, and Congress wants to continue to direct resources to institutions that are at the forefront of the fight where they can do the most good in the shortest possible time,” said legislative leaders.
USA ranks first in the number of newly infected (1.1 million), and the number of deaths (68 per thousand).
The health authorities have expressed concern about the fact that many Americans do not meet the requirements of social distancing, and States ease restrictions on out-of-home to sustainable reduction of morbidity.
In early may, more States will go to the easing of restrictions. So, in Florida restaurants and stores can Monday, may 4, to resume work in compliance with restrictions on the number of people that can simultaneously be inside.
By Tuesday, more than 30 of the 50 States “appears” in one form or another.
It was a priority for trump, as economic activity slowed significantly, and millions of people lost their jobs.
“What I want primarily is to get rid of the virus. We need to do it, – said trump during the telecast on Sunday. – We work with the governors, we get rid of the virus, but we need to bring the country back to work.”
No state had not complied with the initial Directive of the White house that the resumption of business and the appearance of people in public places must be preceded by two weeks of continuous decline in the number of cases.
Speaking on the Fox News channel, coordinator of the working group of the White house on coronavirus Deborah birx said that the Americans should continue to wash hands constantly and try not to go out.
She also said that although the vaccine for coronavirus by January is possible, but there is no guarantee that developers will be able to meet these deadlines.
Trump was more optimistic, with Sunday, may 3, that the vaccine may be released before the end of the year.
