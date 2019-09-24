Its burden is not felt: the legendary Ukrainian singer dines with her granddaughter on the neck (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Tonya Matvienko, who had previously shown her mother the legendary Nina Matvienko dances with little granddaughter Nina, has pleased fans with a funny photo.
In the picture, Antonina published in Instagram, Nina Matvienko lunch, and her granddaughter sitting on grandma’s neck to the crown.
“My grandmother did not get off”, — signed photo Tonya. Her followers were cut. “What a beautiful Princess” “Kinder grandmother could not be found” “And I wouldn’t have said anything to his granddaughter. I wouldn’t have even noticed. Love her!”, “Its burden does not pull”, “grandma’s favorite button”, write the commentators.
Not without haters. They noted that the girl badly brought up.
Recall that little Nina was named after her grandmother. The name she Matvienko. Wanted husband Tony and the baby’s father Arsen Mirzoyan. And how did Nina, Tonya said in an interview with “FACTS.”
