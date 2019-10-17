It’s cynical and vulgar monument to Dmitry Marjanova caused a wave of indignation among his colleagues

Two years after the death of Dmitry Marjanova that the official story is that died from rupture of the veins do not subside scandals. Relatives of the deceased divide the property and exchange insults. The other day at the tomb of Marjanova at the Khimki cemetery in Moscow a monument. For a stone with a carved cross filled with rainbow.

This choice of the monument angered many colleagues of the actor. Star of the TV series “Kitchen” and an old friend of Dmitry, Elena Ksenofontova, with whom he starred in many projects, recorded an emotional video message in which has sharply expressed to the relatives, criticizing the monument.

Cynical, deliberately vulgar. It is a monument of dislike and absolute indifference and even some hostility to this person. Like you or not like it, but he was Orthodox Christian. I know whereof I speak. It was impossible to prevent that the monument was not cross. No. It is. The cross, filled with a rainbow. It’s disgusting” — was indignant it.

She was also surprised that the plate does not indicate the patronymic of the actor, but only “Dmitry Maryanov”. The actress believes that the relatives of the deceased “decided to hypenate! Debase and befoul everything they could”.

Despite the official version, one believes that the actor has killed.

We will remind, Dmitry Maryanov was treated for alcohol dependence in the rehabilitation centre “the Phoenix”, where the actor has not had the proper help. Director of the center Oksana Bogdanova accused of “rendering services not meeting safety requirements, and entailing by negligence the death of a man.” A woman can be jailed for up to 6 years.

Also, “FAKTY” wrote that in Kiev said goodbye to the young actress Marina Kuklin.

