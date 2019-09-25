It’s fate: Zodiac Signs which are meant to be together
The relationship between a woman and a man have a deep meaning. Their combined destiny with a purpose. In this relationship each partner fulfills his karmic task. Usually one of them through the couple is purified and gets rid of the vices, his soul is freed from immoral desires and thoughts.
The first place
For those people who are born under the sign of Pisces, it is no secret that they are somewhat relaxed, they find it difficult to focus at the right time. Fish sometimes rely on chance when you need to act, or waiting for the implementation of its goal and time is running out, and with him permanently leave the wonderful opportunities that the Fish is not destined to use it. Fish lacking the assertiveness and activity.
So that the Fish were not as helpless and indifferent, fate pushes them in life with the Virgins. As you know, Virgo are distinguished by their dedication. In addition, Virgo will not give the Fish to live in peace, they will activate and force them to do something for the implementation of plans and projects. Virgo is not inclined to aham and aham, they act, not daydream. So Fish near them fall asleep, but will also be something to do. Fish will add to this relationship the emotions and the softness of feelings, which is not enough Virgins.
Second place
Love, which appeared in the hearts of these two fire signs, is more like a struggle or competition in which everyone wants to win over the other, and along with their principles and feelings.
Sagittarius and Aries are trying to compete. To win this fight every time Aries, but Sagittarius again and again experiencing his strength and claim victory. To which sex neither would be these signs, they can’t admit their defeat in this long battle for the championship. They argue about everything, including about who of them bigger and stronger likes.
A constant war between these two signs has a certain karmic value, because they affect each other and improve in the process of these ongoing battles. Between battles, the partners are committed to rethinking what happened. And then everything repeated again.
Third place
Scorpio do not always understand the depth of his soul and hidden power. Especially for others it is always a mystery. But what he has, is not accidental.
When fate pushes Scorpio with Aquarius, there is an important task that both need to be addressed. In Aquarius there is something that will help him to respond to the ideas of Scorpio. But in addition, the Aquarius in this pair is leading and guiding. He emphasizes and reinforces features of Scorpio. Scorpio also chose Aquarius will learn from his habits and follow the path laid by the thoughts of the elect.