It’s free: Minsitry will undertake the training of entrepreneurs
On 22 June, the Ministry of the digital transformation of Ukraine in partnership with the International Finance Corporation and a member of the world Bank Group will launch an online school for entrepreneurs on the platform Diya.Business.
This is stated in the press release of the Ministry of digital transformation.
Learning in online school for entrepreneurs will be held in the format of educational TV series.
Within each of the series of training potential and existing entrepreneurs will be able to watch the series, get tested, get additional useful materials to take the test and receive a certificate on completion of the course.
It also assumes the format of blended learning. Part of the training will be online and part offline, on the basis of the business support centres Diya.Business. The training will be free for all.
