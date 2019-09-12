“It’s from all the drugs”: Anastasia Zavorotnyuk stopped to get to know the neighbors
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, the terrible disease which was reported earlier by the media, has changed beyond recognition.
About it writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, referring to the neighbor star.
Said the neighbor, whose name was not reported, car crash hurts. “Yes, it hurts. Now like was put in the hospital. And before that, in summer, the house was. But in the settlement it is almost not seen, I thought, to America to the daughter flew away. But I Valia (mother Zavorotnyuk — ed.) constantly crying. Nastia says, splitting headache, can not sleep”, — said the woman.
She also noted that the actress has changed a lot. “And then I she saw… Honestly, I didn’t recognize. She’s always been slender, statuette. And here is the full, completely different person. And her luxurious hair as if not, a kerchief on her head. It’s all from drugs”, — said the neighbor Zavorotnyuk.
We will remind that earlier the representative of the car crash has denied the information about the illness of the actress, noting that she still didn’t come in shape after childbirth. It was also reported that Anastasia has become a recluse and trying to lose weight with the help of a nutritionist.
