It’s in the bag: Michael Douglas in feathers and with an axe in the Carpathian mountains
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are now on a private visit to Slovakia.
Meeting with Minister of foreign Affairs Miroslav Lajcak and discussed with him issues of world politics, poverty and children’s rights, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones went to rest in the mountains. Douglas photographed early in the morning outside the hotel in the Tatras is part of the mountain chain of the Carpathians, which connects Slovakia with Poland.
In a funny hat, decorated with shells and feathers, and with the traditional hatchet of the Carpathian highlanders — valasai — in the hands of the actor would sit in the car to go on a tour. Katherine, apparently, decided to stay in and enjoy a walk later.
In the Tatras, in the opinion of all the rest, the beautiful nature in summer and in winter it’s absolutely beautiful. Douglas showed all the attractions of the Park: old cable car, lake Morskie oko, waterfall Skok and many more.