‘It’s just a game’: why Trump’s racist tweets
In American politics for several days raging scandal around statements by President Donald trump addressed the four women politicians, that the U.S. Congress officially recognized the racist.
Commentators are almost unanimous in the opinion that trump is deliberately fanning the scandal with an eye on elections, but differ on the question of whether a racist if he really is.
On Sunday trump on Twitter suggested four of his political opponents, the young members of the U.S. Congress from the Democratic party — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna pressly and Rashid Tlaib — to go to “their country” because they, according to trump, hate the United States.
All four — of course, a U.S. citizen, though, and came from different immigrant communities, and only one of them, Ilhan Omar, was not born in the United States, and was brought a child from Somalia.
“He’s not racist, it’s just a game”
Most commentators believed that trump, initiating a scandal and obviously not wanting to extinguish it, has far-reaching goal is to discredit the Democratic party to be re-elected at the end of next year for a second term. If elections were held now, the trump, judging by the polls, would have lost.
Thus the supporters of trump’s assured that actually, at heart, he is not a xenophobe.
This was said Tuesday in the radio bi-Bi-si, referring to the long experience with trump-a businessman, a former communications Director of the administration of tramp-President Anthony of Scaramucci.
“He’s trying to hang on the Democratic party label, to push it farther to the left because he’s smart, he understands that the left-wing, socialist elements in the Democratic party is unacceptable to most Americans. So, if the Democrats will go in the direction of the left slope, he can easily win, but if they remain moderate — the fight will be more equal,” said Scaramucci.
All four supernumerary scandal is not only a fiery opponent of trump, but also representatives of the left wing of the democratic party: they are in favor of raising the minimum wage, for free medicine against anti-immigrant policies trump, criticized Israel (Rashid Tlaib — the daughter of Palestinian immigrants).
“He not only survives (the condemnation of the U.S. Congress), he seeks to extend and intensify the quarrel, so she asked the scope of the presidential election next year, and his goal, I think, from the very beginning was to force Democrats to support these four women, members of Congress who belong to the left wing of the party and which the tramp tries to present the face of today’s Democratic party — a radical, leftist, socialist, as he says,” — said the correspondent Bi-bi-si in Washington, Nick Bryant.
By trump this week assured — again via Twitter, that in him “there is not a single racist bone”.
Just the mobilization of its
Other commentators a few shift the accent in the interpretation of the actions of trump: they believe that by such statements and scandals it simply mobilizes its “nuclear” electorate.
“Appeal to that electorate still worked. Is it right? From a moral point of view it is vile, disgusting. But does it hurt him? Don’t know,” says American pollster John Zogby said.
Part of the electorate such (on the verge or beyond acceptable) statements can mobilize, but a part — and to push.
“He knows it like his voters, but the question is not whether this will alienate moderate Republicans, who are in awe of the situation in the economy, but who do not like “the President on “Twitter” and not like this racist slur,” says the correspondent Bi — bi-si Nick Bryant.
However, the mobilization of the electorate and attempt to discredit Democrats — two sides of one issue.
“It causes people in America to see the contrast between those who want socialism and hates the US and for those who love the country. And this further mobilizes people, said Wednesday on television Bi-bi-si, the activist of the Republican party, a supporter of trump Jen Holper-Hayes. That is, it is a strategy on his part. Many people do not like his style, but they fully support it.”
The survey, conducted Monday and Tuesday by Ipsos at the request of Reuters, showed that the popularity of the trump among the members of the Republican party after the scandal increased by 5 percentage points to 72%.
The approval rating of the trump among Democrats and non-party fell.
“After all, and a racist too”
Political opponents and critics of trump insist that, whatever may be said about the cunning strategy of the President, in his heart he still really racist and xenophobic.
They recall that trump began his campaign with participation in the movement, which argued that Barack Obama was born in Kenya, then he built his campaign on a promise to shut out the cyclopean wall from the Mexicans, and then, as President, immediately introduced the indiscriminate ban on entry into the United States to citizens of the two dozen Muslim countries — and continues in the same spirit.
In a resolution adopted by the democratic majority in the House of representatives, trump statements directly called “racist”.
“I know racism first sight. I can feel it. At the highest level of government there is no place for racism! It sows the seeds of violence and killing dreams and hopes. The world looks at us in horror and confusion because we seem to have lost our way as a nation, as a proud and great nation,” — said during the discussion of resolution 79-year-old black Congressman, Democrat John Lewis, a veteran of the struggle for rights of the black population of America.
Even some of those who generally supports trump, I think his recent comments are beyond acceptable.
Anthony’s Scaramucci — one that assures that trump is not actually racist, in 2017 were dismissed by the President as Director of White house communications just 11 days after his appointment, but still, in his own words, remains a supporter of trump.
While Scaramucci still condemns the attack against four democratic. “It is impossible to win at any cost. You’re the leader of the free world, you have to be patron of each citizen! I think this is a bad strategy,” said Scaramucci on Tuesday in air of Bi-bi-si.
To the question, would he tell this to Trump when he was its Director of communications, Scaramucci replied: “I would say — and would have been immediately dismissed. Because he doesn’t listen to anyone, and people are afraid to tell him what I just said.”