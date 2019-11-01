It’s my first time: with the plane DZIDZIO was an emergency
DZIDZIO-known artist, struck by the singing of the national anthem before the football match Ukraine-Lithuania, seriously scared fans. On his page on Instagram he said that with the plane on which he flew from Vienna, there was an emergency. The pilots circling the airport, reporting technical problems.
“Vyletu s Vdna I here in 15 minutes, the commander lthaca ogologo scho we have problems W ltcom? Pokey krugljaka over Wanem?”, — wrote Mikhail Khoma (the real name of the actor) from the plane.
Concerned fans in the comments supported by and wished him a soft landing.
Through time DZIDZIO calmed them down, got a new post up in which he said that landed safely in Vienna. He admitted that he is stressed out and apologized to followers that scared them. But this situation happened for the first time.
“I want You skazati, scho tsya situation duzhe custom. Vybachte, what made You survive, but in exchange TSE vpershe”, wrote Michael.
When he plans to fly to Kiev and what happened with the Board, he did not specify.
We will remind, DZIDZIO was the participant of show “Dances with stars z”, fought on the floor with a partner Jana Cybulski. The pair left the project after the sixth broadcast. In an exclusive interview with “FACTS,” Michael shared his impressions from participation in the show and spoke about such an early departure.
The officers put the handcuffs on her and put off to the side. Later, the actress said that he drank only one glass of champagne, and accused the airline staff of provocation.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter