‘It’s not a horror story from the Internet’: flesh-eating bacteria killed a man in Florida
Florida woman in social networks, warns Americans about the dangers of flesh-eating bacteria because her father, who caught them while bathing, was killed less than two days. This writes the New York Post.
“Flesh-eating bacteria sounds like an unrealistic horror story, said Cheryl Bennett Veigel from Niceville. Let me assure you that is not so.”
Her father, Dave Bennett and his wife Cheryl and she came from Memphis (Tennessee) on the popular beach of the Gulf of Mexico in Destin (FL).
All day the family was vacationing at the beach, riding water skiing, playing ball at the entrance of the Gulf of Choctawhatchee, where, according to their assumptions, Bennet and infected by bacteria.
“We were in the Bay on a boat near Crab island, twice visited the beach in Destin and swam in boggy Bayou, and then spent the day near the Bay Choctawhatchee. We left home around 16:00. A long time did not sleep in the evening and watched the movie. He was happy and talkative, it seemed, felt good all week,” said Weigel.
The next morning, Bennett woke up with “fever, chills and cramps”.
“My parents planned to return to Memphis that morning, and my mom wanted it was close to my doctors who have examined him,” said Weigel, noting that her father “had cancer so his immune system was broken”.
“He was sick before, and they knew his history, she added, — so it seemed the best option”.
The family knew about the recent infestation of flesh-eating bacteria in the waters around Florida.
“My parents came to stay with me in Florida about a week after 12-year-old girl contracted the bacteria that developed into a necrotizing fasciitis. But we didn’t want to believe in something that can get infected. Moreover, on the website of the County of Okaloosa was published article entitled “Control of rumors”, which dispelled all fears. The girl had a cut on her leg, so she caught it. My father had open wounds, was only a few scratches that we treated “liquid bandage”. Then we thought we took every precaution and all will be well,” said the daughter of the deceased, adding that he was sick with cancer for several years and not once bathed during this period, and all was well.
Less than 48 hours after a stay in the Destin woman’s father was dead.
“This is very personal to me, but if I can help at least one person to avoid infection, it’s worth it,” said Weigel.
She also said that doctors tried to save her father, but ultimately there was nothing they could do.
“They got to the hospital in Memphis at about 20:00. When the medical staff helped her father to change, they saw a swollen black spot on the back, which was not there before. Mom sent me a photo, and for me it was a shock. I told her to tell doctors that he was in Florida because it was similar to necrotizing fasciitis,” shared Weigel.
Wife of Dave Bennett told the doctors. However, the doctors told her that it is the media scared all the disease, others have suggested that it’s just staph. Even without doing a biopsy, the man was prescribed antibiotics intravenously. Black spot has doubled in size, then his body began to appear more spots.
“His hands were becoming more speckled by the minute, and he experienced severe pain. Some of the nurses said that had never seen anything like it. At 01:00 he got worse and he was transferred to the intensive care unit. In his short time stopped the heart. My father had many medical problems, but the heart was not one of them. They had to intubate him and eventually his heart stopped again. They said his organs were too damaged and his blood was too toxic to support life,” said the daughter.
Later, the laboratory results confirmed that Bennett had contracted the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus, which cause necrotizing fasciitis, which ultimately leads to sepsis.
“Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium that is transmitted by eating undercooked shellfish or through an open wound, explained Weigel. — On any beach or in the Park, where we went, there was no warnings about bacteria. They publish warnings about high bacteria levels, but in the day we swam, the warnings were not”.
Weigel hopes that her father’s death and other similar incidents finally forced officials to do something to warn people.
“I would never have taken his father to bathe, if there was an official warning about flesh-eating bacteria,” said Weigel.
She added: “I knew you can’t swim with an open wound, but I didn’t know that he should not be in the water with your immune system. I feel I should know this. But now I will live with this the rest of his life. If I study this question, we would not allow him to enter the water. But I doubt the General public has all this information about bacteria”.
According to the Center for control and prevention of diseases (CDC), every third person that gets infected with flesh-eating bacteria dies. Since 2010, in the United States annually from 700 to 1200 cases of deaths from flesh-eating bacteria.
