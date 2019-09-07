“It’s not a rumor” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk decided to answer questions about cancer and your health
Russian actress, star of TV series “My fair nanny” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which I suspect brain cancer, decided to break the silence and answer all the questions about their health.
This was announced by the concert Director, artist Stas of Christ, the publication Nation News.
According to him, Anastasia will give an interview broadcast on the Central TV channels.
“It’s not a rumor, in the near future the program with her participation proanonsirovat. But for now, I’m not going to comment on that,” he said.
Note that the journalists contacted the actress and asked her about her illness, she did not deny presumptive diagnosis, but not confirmed it, stressing, feeling ill.
And informed the representative of the actress stated that she is responsible for awarding U.S. citizenship to their children.
We will remind that not so long ago Zavorotnyuk gave birth to a daughter.
