It’s not Bradley Cooper! Lady Gaga took off the kissing with new boyfriend (photo)
It seems that the heart of famous singer Lady Gaga once again proprietary, and Bradley Cooper has nothing to do with it. The singer made a date with kissing a man at Granville cafe in Studio city (CA), writes the People.
As you can see in the pictures the paparazzi’s new boyfriend waiting for Her at the table. Dressed in a black mini-jumpsuit, the actress appears in the school, suitable to the young man and gently kisses him on the lips.
Witnesses Dating claim that Gaga is a man sitting close to each other, the singer felt very confident and relaxed.
Given that table were two, was not in a distant quiet corner of the restaurant and on the veranda near the road, witnesses their rendezvous turned out to be quite a lot. Another source of People says that they do not notice the first time together.
Later, the paparazzi recognized the sound of Daniel Horton.
As the last novel Gagas agent Christian Carino, whom she was going to marry, a new relationship began at work. Dan began working with the singer in the fall of 2018, shortly before she announced the breakup with karino.
In the comments under those images to Instagram again noted the Russians. When reports surfaced that Lady Gaga moved in with broke up with Irina Shayk Cooper, the Russian fans of mountain, came to the defense of the model, occupying the blog of the singer in social networks. Then “razluchnitsa” a couple of celebrities have written thousands of unflattering and even insulting comments.
Now many said that before Gaga’s time and apologize. However, there were those who said that the date of the singer — just a hoax. Allegedly she hired photographers, who spread images with your new boyfriend to stop the rumors about the affair with Bradley.
“Smart woman. Good move. Now she’s all left alone. And then half a planet stirred up”, “Lovely show”, “Yeah, that took and believed,” write the users of social networks.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a few weeks ago, Lady Gaga moved into the house Bradley Cooper and it changed all the furniture that gave fans a reason to suspect the couple in a new stable relationship.
