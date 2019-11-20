“It’s not that Mendel”: the Network blasted review by Bogdan under the post beautiful girls
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Bogdan was asking an unfamiliar girl accept friend request in social networks. This was reported by a user of Facebook Margaret Mendel.
In a network there was a violent reaction to the comments of Bohdan under the post beautiful girls.
He wrote to her that she accepted friend request in Facebook.
Mendel made a screenshot of the comment Bogdan to the picture with the text “Request accept” and shared it with his subscribers.
“Not all can understand. Bogdan married or virgins running around, so how?” — she signed the post.
