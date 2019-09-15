It’s official: Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov got married (photo, video)
The judge of the show “Dances with stars z”, prima ballerina of the National Opera of Ukraine Kateryna Kuhar on September 15, as promised, has officially married his colleague and civil husband Alexander Stoyanov.
However, earlier the pair promised to marry live show “Dances with stars z”. Perhaps in the evening, viewers will show a bright “exit” ceremony, and while the dancers were quiet enough signed.
To this day Catherine chose a dress the powder color from the brand KOTAPSKA IRYNA, and Alexander — three-piece suit.
Note that 15 years ago, the couple married. Last year they legalized relationships in the United States, but in Ukraine, the marriage certificate was invalid.
Together Stoyanov and Kuchar since 2006. They are raising two children — 10-year-old Timur and 4-year-old Nastya.
Recall, September 13, married Kseniya Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter