Its own police and depots rarities: 14 interesting facts about the White house
The white house can be called one of the most famous buildings in the world, its history goes back hundreds of years, there have been taken important political decisions and not only. The author of the blog Yowayz/Multi travels on “Yandex.Zen” has collected 14 interesting facts about this building.
1. First US President George Washington chose the site for the White house in 1791. But he was the only President who never lived in it, as the residence’s construction ended under the next President.
2. The construction of the White house began in 1792. A special Commission was chosen as the competitive project presented by Irish architect James Hoban.
3. In 1800, after eight years of construction President John Adams and his wife Abigail moved into the unfinished house. Finishing work continued for several years.
4. During the war of 1812 the British torched the President’s house in 1814. James Hoban was appointed to restore the house, and President James Monroe moved into the building in 1817.
5. During Monroe’s administration in 1824, was built the South portico, and the North was built in the time of President Andrew Jackson in 1829.
6. In 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt began a major overhaul of the White house, including moving the presidential offices from the Second floor of the residence in a newly built temporary administration building, now known as the West wing.
7. Half a century later, President Harry Truman began a renovation of the building, which was dismantled of everything except the outer walls. The reconstruction was undertaken by architect Lorenzo Winslow, and the family of Truman returned to the White house in 1952.
8. The white house is both the home of the President of the United States and his family, and the Museum of American history. The white house is a place where history continues to evolve.
9. The residence has 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, and 6 levels. There are also 412 doors, 147 Windows, 28 fireplaces, 8 staircases, and 3 elevators.
10. The building was called the Presidential Palace, the Presidential mansion or the Presidential house. In 1811 was the first evidence that the public called it the White house. The official name of the White house was only in 1901 on the orders of Roosevelt. In 1909 the job of President is in the oval office in the West wing of the building.
11. The new President gets access to 3 warehouses the White house. It contains paintings, gold, crystal, carpets, furniture collections, rarities, and other things that were in the possession of the presidential family beginning with George Washington. The new President has the right to choose whatever he likes, for decorating the White house according to your taste.
12. Many people know that the White house for the first time this color has been painted to hide marks from the arson of the building by the British in 1814. In fact, it was whitewashed with a solution based on lime in 1798 to protect the walls from moisture and cracking in the winter. In 1818 it was covered with white lead paint, and became known as the White house.
13. The White house has its own police force, United States Secret Service Uniformed Division. It was created in 1930 President Hoover. Members of the Uniformed Division, not only check the visitors inside the House, but patrol the surrounding streets. They have the right without any explanation to pick a person for a few days — in order to preserve national security.
14. For a couple of centuries of its history, the building has become one of the most famous landmarks of the planet. It is easy to understand why so many people are trying to get their own White house. Replica is a democratic stronghold in Texas, Virginia and Georgia. In Iraq, the White house belongs to the Kurdish billionaire, and in China of similar buildings, there are more than a dozen.
Different
The white house
facts
