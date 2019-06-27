“It’s time to marry”: Loboda has excited fans of the new post in the Network
Living in Russia Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda has intrigued fans with a message about the upcoming wedding.
So, on his page in Instagram the star posted his photo with her older daughter and says “We’re going to Evola important event for our family. My heart stops and even a little scary”.
But, most important, it provided him with the hashtag “Paracambi”.
Many users began to wonder whether Svetlana is married and even to congratulate her on this important event.
“Good Luck”, “With God! Congratulations!!!”, “No fluff! Sweet”, “Sovet da Lyubov”, “Intrigued so intrigued Why you married, WHY, “wrote the followers in the comments.
The reaction Network is hardly unexpected — earlier in the media repeatedly appeared rumors that the father of the second child Loboda is the lead singer of Rammstein till Lindemann.
At the same time, some fans noticed that the Loboda — dress in polka dots and flowing hair — is clearly not the appearance of the bride. Besides, she added a Flirty touch arrows on the eyes.
The most ingenious came to the conclusion that we are talking about the wedding of the younger sister of actress Xenia.
“And who wedding is it?” “All the best to Your SIS, good marriage and strong eternal love”, “Happiness and long love Ksenia!!”, — they write.
The fans took the opportunity to hint to Svetlana that I hope to see her in a bridesmaid dress: “Ksyusha is getting married, and now we are waiting for you))” “Your sister love — waiting for Your wedding”,.
