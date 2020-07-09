Itsuno: “Karpati” vkluchen s Ukraïnskoï Prem courier-play
July 9, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
FC Karpaty Lviv
Control disciplinary comtet Ukraïnskoï Asian football (UAF) vikluchit “Karpati” z Ukraïnskoï Prem courier-play, podomatic on itsyou suit of the UAF.
Luvshy club dickwella for failing to appear for two popl match against “Mariupol” (24th – 29th Turi), one s yakih perenositsya. In oboh matches “green-BLK” sarajevan technon porazki.
Have matches scho balisilica for uchastju Karpaty in Campanet the opponents will sarajevan technon Peremogi.
Scho States mozliwo vtrati profesinio status luvsick club, something about TSE in document nichogo not said.