Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov, statements which supported the annexation of Crimea by Russia became the “first swallow” in the case of the ban of the series “Matchmakers” in Ukraine, confident that the shooting of the sitcom will continue in the near future. On this edition of Nation News said a “source close to the actor”.
“The future of the series will be the same happy as during the previous six seasons. So says Fyodor Viktorovich (Dobronravov — note. ed.). It remains in draft on the nose the release of its continuation, “—said the interlocutor of the correspondent.
The source also conveyed the opinion of the leading actor of changes in the cast of the series.
As you know, the first sounded the alarm actor Nikolai Dobrynin. He allegedly tired of the “mocking of the script” and left the show. Apparently, the Director and producers have been unable to find a decent replacement for him.
“As far as I know, the cast will not undergo any strong changes, everything else is far-fetched. The name will not change. And project nobody left, if you’re talking about Dobrynin”, — said the interlocutor of the edition.
The same information recall, was expressed by a colleague Dobrynin, Daniel White, who preferred not to comment on the statements about the alleged “mass care” of the executors of roles from “the Matchmakers”. According to him, no official statement regarding the termination of the previous format of the series has not yet been reported.
At the same time ambiguous and sweeping statements about Whites that the series “Matchmakers” might be the name on the “in-law”, as well as their concept, a lot added fuel to the fire of rumors about the closure of the series.
Recall that filming the seventh season of the series started a long time ago, and half of the new season have already successfully captured, however, important episodes were never completed due to the Russian attack on Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.
