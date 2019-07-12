Ivan Dorn became the hero of a new photo shoot mysterious virtual stylist
It seems the fashion world is already difficult than a surprise: we’re used to digital models seen on the catwalk drones and eyeing virtual clothes. But creative minds continue to boil and to invent something new, what will be discussed in the network.
So, besides not existing in reality, the models have stylists and fictional (the fruits of their creativity, however, is quite real). If you have ever heard the name Clifford Jago, you should know that this is a creative project of two anonymous photographers, and not a real person. Today the Duo unveiled a new work: the photographs lit up and the famous singer Ivan Dorn.
The new photobook is called “Clifford Jago and children of the sunflower” (Clifford Jago & the Sunflower Children), and the shooting took place in Ukraine and Poland, and as models were not only local stars, but ordinary people. For each snapshot is its own story, which the creators have shared with the publication Dazed. Signature style of Clifford recognizable from the first frame.
The Messiah of the Cabinet, balancing things on people in the name of fashion
— so a creative approach virtual stylist to describe its creators.
So, Ivan Dorn, who loves to please her fans with unusual outfits in music videos and at concerts, this time acted as the Pink Prince. Inspired by the characters of the franchise “power Rangers”, for contrast to the bellicose prototype added angel wings, but made up the image of football boots (as seen by the artist!)
Another heroine of the shooting was Alexander Kutas, who became the first model with a disability in Ukraine. The girl also known as the first runway model in a wheelchair.
I found Alexander through an article about her and when she found out that she is from Ukraine, then immediately decided to organize a shooting. At a meeting I came with a bunch of a hundred balloons and flowers and we decided to climb to the roof of the hotel. There, to my surprise, we were “greeted” by a huge metal figure of super Mario, and I realized that it’s just a sign that I need to shoot here
— “told” Clifford about how the shooting took place.
However, it was not without a little failure: initially the balloons were tied to Alexandra’s hair, lifting them into the air, but at the moment when everything was ready to start shooting, something went wrong and the balloons flew away.
During the work in Ukraine, the photographers also managed to visit the country (there were no photos with the carpet), and Odessa beach.
From there they went to Poland, where the photographers posed for the local model. Props for shooting was colorful plastic bags and remainders with adjacent vegetable market.
The official release of a new photo stories planned for tomorrow. As you the first shots?