Ivan Dorn with a hatchet and a fish in his hands puzzled fans
August 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Ukrainian singer Ivan Dorn, photographed with an axe and a fish in his hands, puzzled fans. Corresponding post 30-year-old actor posted to his Instagram.
Dorn showed a picture taken at a staged photo shoot. Celebrity in tights and jacket on the background of striped curtains and an old sofa with an ax. The complement a bandage on the forehead with the image of the element of “Yin-Yang” of Chinese philosophy. The contractor called the post “Riba-procentsh’itca”, hinting at the novel “Crime and punishment” by Fyodor Dostoevsky.
The followers felt the strange and accused Dorn in “care in the obscure Arthouse”. Artist the criticism did not respond.