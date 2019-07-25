Ivanka trump congratulations to Johnson made a mistake in the name of the country

The daughter of the President of the United States Donald trump Ivanka made an unfortunate typo in his Twitter, congratulating Boris Johnson with the election of MNA and the post of Prime Minister of great Britain. Instead of the United Kingdom (United Kingdom), she wrote United of Kingston (Kingston United).

It is possible that the error for Ivanka trump has made automatic text editor in the smartphone. Moreover, she soon corrected the typo. However the screenshots before editing, quickly spread in social networks. And users immediately remembered about the typos of Donald trump. For example, when he wrote is “Prince of Wales” (prince of Wales) a “Prince of Whales” (prince of Whales).

“I’m sure the new Prime Minister of the United Kingston will be happy to meet with the Prince of whales,” laughed one of the users of the social network over Ivanka and Donald trump.

