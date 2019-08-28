Ivlieva Nastya and Andrey Bednyakov back in the “eagle and Tails”
Popular Russian blogger leading and Ivlieva Anastasia and Andrey Bednyakov, who was also a leader of the project “X-Factor” back in “heads and Tails”. They will appear together in the new season of travel shows in September on the channel “inter”. Experienced presenters promise a new way to show the most remote corners of the world in the project called “Ivlieva vs Poor”, competing with each other.
“This is a seasoned wolves travel, which will show the audience how and where best to relax, what to see with your own eyes, and much better not to meddle. These experienced travelers, it would seem, traveled the world. But the planet was still a lot of tourist destinations, I had not seen none of them: New Zealand, Sydney, Milan, Colorado!”, intrigued, the producer of the project Elena Sinelnikova.
Anastasia was leading the two season and left the project last year.
“I remember, how could not find words to Express my sadness from the fact that the Tails over, but I don’t find them in order to Express my joy and utter SHOCK from what was happening! I’m happy! I’m glad! It’s a completely different season, like no one was before! The poor, and you’re good! Jokes aside, but life all arranged as necessary”, — wrote in his microblog Anastasia Ivlieva.
We will remind, Andrey Bednyakov was already leading “eagle and Tails” in 2011 with Jeanne Badoeva. It can be called a survivor of the project, it survived eight seasons, has flown nearly 100 cities in the world and wound hundreds of thousands of kilometers. Worked together with Lesia Nikityuk and Nastya Short.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter