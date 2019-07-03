Ivo Bobul spoke about his difficult childhood
Program “Ranok z with Ukraine”, which airs weekdays at 6:30 on the channel “Ukraine” has launched a new exclusive section on the role of mother in the life of the star sons. One of the first heroes became the people’s artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul, who spoke about his difficult childhood.
The passport he – Ivan Bobul, although this name did not even respond. But he has a third name, which no one knows – Nico. So, on pet-Romanian style, called only by the mother. In the village where the family lived, the Eugene Panteleevna knew how strong, sometimes even harsh woman.
One day, I took dad’s knife, and went to play with the guys and lost it. Mom beat me badly. I will not run away, standing at the tree – grabbed and hugged him, until he came to the aunt and told my mother: “are You crazy? You’re gonna kill the baby!”
But it Bobul the woman holds no evil. Says it’s was science. And the soul still hurts when he remembers how his mother abandoned him.
The family lived prosperously. My father was a forest, its co-operative construction of wooden houses. Could even afford a maid. Until disaster struck – the Soviet government took the family to the last penny. But the father did not allow poverty, worked hard as a Forester until he passed away. Ivo was in the seventh grade.
All the villagers came to the funeral and watched what will do this woman with 7 kids. 7 children and she is one
Eugene Panteleevna didn’t know where to throw. And when there is no food, no power, she went a step which difficult to understand mothers. A friend of his father persuaded her to give the children in the Romanian orphanage, because in the winter they were not to feed. And then everyone saw how strong and unwavering the woman bends fate.
God, what was done to her! You can not imagine how she waved us in. I can’t Express it, because that lump in my throat. Tears flowed, she banged her head on the gate.
He came back the next year, but mom left. Ivo was fourteen when he left his home forever.
Remember, I didn’t have shoes. I took my sister’s shoes and women’s shoes left. Found some jacket, a shirt, a suitcase small. Mom gave me a toothbrush, soap, comb and two shirts – all
So Ivo went to pursue a career as an artist. And he did – years later mother came to see him in concert.
