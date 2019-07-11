Ivory Coast vs Algeria live streaming free: preview, prediction
Ivory Coast vs Algeria live streaming free
Cote dʻIvoire – Algeria. Forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (07/11/2019)
Read our forecast for the duel of Cote dʻIvoire – Algeria, which will be held on July 11. The teams deserve a place in the semifinals, but only one team will get there.
Cote d’Ivoire
The Cote d’Ivoire team plays quite well this season, although in the group stage it was defeated by Morocco (0: 1) with a minimum score. Extremely unexpectedly, the Ivorians got out of Mali (1-0), reliably playing in defense and using their opportunity.
For Za, this ball became the second in the tournament.
Algeria
The national team of Algeria in good shape approached the current championship, almost without losing. Algerians still did not reach the ball from the goal net, and more than Senegal did not score a goal (1: 0). In the previous stage, they were opposed by a team from Guinea (3: 0), which only signified a fight.
Adam Unas for two past meetings, distinguished himself three times and gave an assist.
Statistics
Algeria are not losing ten games in a row.
Algeria does not miss during the last four meetings.
Algeria has scored in three full-time games in a row.
Forecast
The forecast for the Ivorians could be attractive, but in the contenders the main favorite for the crown. Algerians have collected a very powerful composition with a deep reserve, it remains to properly dispose of them. A more eminent opponent after all at the African Nations Cup is not very impressive.