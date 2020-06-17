J. C. Penney is throwing a huge sale before closing stores: list
Network J. C. Penney has again updated the list of closing stores — it now has 136 locations. Wednesday, June 17, start sales discounts, which range from 25% to 40% of the original price. All sales will be final after June 25, writes USA Today.
“All products sold, including discounts of 40% on all ornaments and window decor, — is spoken in the message. — New seasonal goods such as swimwear and sunglasses are also sold with a discount of 25-30%”.
The retailer, who applied for protection from bankruptcy on 15 may, also updated its list of stores that will be closed in the first wave of liquidation sales outlets. On 4 June, the network announced that 154 will be closed, but the final list was 136.
It is expected that the retailer will be closed forever store 242, or approximately 29% from 846 stores. 192 of them have to be closed in the current fiscal year, which ends in February, and then 50 in the next financial year. After the closing, the company will be about 604 the remaining locations.
Network Texas is the largest retailer, filed the documents on the protection from bankruptcy during a pandemic coronavirus. Gordon Brothers, Hilco Merchant Resources, Great American Group and Tiger Group will manage sales in the closing of the store, according to the release.
It is expected that the liquidation sale will last from 10 to 16 weeks.
A list of stores that will close in 2020:
Idaho
- Lewiston: Lewiston Shopping Center, 1826 19th Ave.
- Ponderay: Bonner Mall 300 Bonner Mall Way
Iowa
- Carroll: 504 N Adams St.
- Marshalltown: Marshalltown Mall 2500 Shopping Center St.
Alabama
- Andalusia: Covington Mall 922 River Falls St.
- Florence: Regency Square Mall, 301 Cox Creek Parkway
- Scottsboro: Jackson Square 1601 S Broad
AZ
- Cottonwood: Little Creek Center 1100-B HWY 260
- Tucson: El Con Shopping Center 3501 E Broadway
Vermont
- Bennington: Bennington Square 99 Bennington Square
- Berlin: Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road
VA
- Danville: Danville Mall, 325 Piedmont Drive
- Staunton: Colonial Mall 90 Lee Jackson Highway
GA
- Athens: Georgia Square, 3700 Atlanta Highway
- Atlanta: Northlake Mall 4840 Briarcliff Road NE
- Douglasville: Arbor Place Mall 6650 Douglas Blvd.
- Gainesville: Lakeshore Mall, 150 Pearl Nix Parkway
- Rome: 300 Mount Berry Mall Mount Berry Square NE
- Statesboro: Statesboro Mall 325 Northside Drive E
- Waycross: Hatcher Point Mall 2215 Memorial Drive
Il
- Bourbonnais: Northfield Square 1600 N State Route 50
- Carbondale: University Mall 1201 E Main
- Freeport: Freeport Mall 1810 S West Ave.
- Mount Vernon Times Square Mall, 115 Times Square Mall
Indiana
- Bedford: Bedford Town Fair 1118 James Ave.
- Indianapolis: NW Pavilion at Michigan Road, 8752 Michigan Road
- Kokomo: Kokomo Mall 1718 E Blvd.
- Madison: River Point Mall 435 E Clifty Drive
- Muncie: Muncie Mall 3501 Granville Ave.
- Plymouth: Pilgrim Place Mall 1350 Pilgrim Lane
- Richmond: Richmond Square 4199 National Road E
- Vincennes: Vincennes Plaza 640 Niblack Blvd.
CA
- Delano: 1228 Main St.
- Los Banos: San Luis Plaza 951 W Pacheco Blvd.
- Paso Robles: Woodland Plaza, 120 Niblick Road
- San Bernardino: Inland Center Inland Center 300
- Tracy West Valley Mall 3100 Naglee Road
- Yreka: Yreka Junction Mall 1810 Fort Jones Road
Kansas
- Emporia: Flint Hills Village, 1678 Industrial Road
- Liberal: Liberal Plaza 1513 N Kansas Ave.
- Salina Central Mall, 2259 S 9th St.
Kentucky
- Campbellsville: Green River Plaza 399 Campbellsville Bypass
- Danville: Danville Manor Shopping Center 1560 Houstonville Road
- Hopkinsville: Bradford Square 4000 Fort Campbell Blvd.
- Maysville: Market Square, U. S. 68 S and AA HWY
- Middlesboro: Middlesboro Mall 905 N 12th St.
- Owensboro Town Square Mall, 5000 Frederica St.
Colorado
- Durango: Durango Mall 800 S Camino Del Rio
- Fort Collins: 135 Bockman Drive
- Connecticut J. C. Penney store closure
- Torrington: Torrington Commons 251 High St.
Louisiana
- Lafayette: Acadiana Mall, 5725 Johnston St.
- Metairie: Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Maryland
- Lanham: Woodmore Towne Center at Glen 9100 McHugh Drive
- La Vale: Country Club Mall, 1262 Vocke Road
Michigan
- Alpena: Alpena Mall 2338 U. S. 23 S
- Cadillac: Cadillac Shopping Center, 1550 N Mitchell St.
- Petoskey: 408 E Mitchell St.
Mn
- Maple Grove: Grove Square Shopping Center 13701 Grove Drive
- Willmar: Kandi Mall 1605 South First St.
Mississippi
- Laurel: Sawmill Square Mall 910 Sawmill Road
- Starkville: Starkville Crossing 864 HWY 12 W
- Missouri closing J. C. Penney stores
- Independence: Bolger Square, 17610 E 39th St. S
- Kirksville: Kirksville Shopping Center, 2206 S Baltimore St.
Montana
- Bozeman: Gallatin Valley Mall, 2825 W Main St.
- Nebraska closing J. C. Penney store
- Grand Island: Conestoga Mall, 3404 W 13th St.
New Hampshire
- Keene West Street Shopping Center, 381 West St.
- North Conway Mountain Valley Mall, State Highway 16 and Route 302
- Rochester: Lilac Mall 25 Lilac Mall (Route 125)
- West Lebanon Upper Valley Plaza 250 Plainfield Road
New York
- Auburn: Finger Lakes Mall, 1579 Clark Street Road
- Batavia: Batavia City Centre 40 Batavia City Center
- Canandaigua: Roseland Shopping Center, 3225 State Route 364
- New Hartford: Sangertown Square Mall, 1 Sangertown Square
- Rome: Freedom Mall, 205 Erie Blvd. W
- Syracuse: Destiny USA 9559 Destiny USA Drive
- Valley Stream: Green Acres Mall 1051 Green Acres Mall
New Mexico
- Alamogordo: White Sands Mall, 3199 N White Sands Blvd.
Ohio
- Akron: Chapel Hill Mall, 2000 Brittain Road
- Akron: Tri County Plaza 1500 Canton Road
- Alliance: Carnation Mall 2500 W State St.
- Ashtabula: Ashtabula Mall 3315 N Ridge Road E
- Cincinnati: Governors Plaza 9365 Fields Ertel Road
- Defiance: Northtowne Mall 1500 N Clinton St.
- East Liverpool: Summit Square Shopping Center, 16280 Dresden Ave.
- Parma: The Shoppes At Parma 7900 Day Drive
- Piqua: Miami Valley Mall 987 E Ash St.
Oklahoma
- Enid: Oakwood Mall 4125 W Owen K Garriott Road
- McAlester: Tandy Town Shopping Center 1744 E Carl Albert Parkway
- Muskogee: Arrowhead Mall, 501 N Main St.
- Shawnee: Shawnee Mall 4901 N Kickapoo Ave.
- Tulsa: Tulsa Promenade 4101 S Yale Ave.
Oregon
- Bend: Cascade Village 63455 N Highway 97
- McMinnville: McMinnville Plaza 2180 NE HWY 99 W
- Roseburg: Garden Valley Mall 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd.
- Salem: Salem Center 305 Liberty St. NE
PA
- Butler: Clearview Mall, 101 Clearview Circle
- Hanover: North Hanover Mall, 1155 Carlisle St.
- Monaca: Beaver Valley Mall 200 Beaver Valley Mall
- Monroeville: Monroeville Mall 500 Monroeville Mall
- Tarentum: Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, 167 Pittsburgh Mill Circle
North Carolina
- Henderson: Henderson Square 380 N Cooper Drive
- Lumberton: Biggs Park Shopping Center 2910 N Elm St.
- New Bern: Twin Rivers Mall 3100 M L King Jr Blvd.
- Raleigh: North Hills Shopping Center, 4217 Six Forks Road
- Rockingham: Richmond Plaza, 1305 E Broad Ave.
Tn
- Cleveland: Bradley Square 200 Paul Huff Parkway NW
- Columbia: Columbia Mall 800 S James Campbell Blvd.
- Dyersburg: Dyersburg Mall, 2700 Lake Road
- Kingsport: Kingsport Town Center, 2101 Fort Henry Drive
- Maryville: Foothills Mall 101 Foothills Mall
- McMinnville: Three Star Mall, 1410 Sparta St.
Texas
- Greenville: Crossroads Mall, 6834 Wesley St.
- Huntsville: West Hills Mall 2 Financial Plaza
- Lewisville: Music City Mall, 2401 S Stemmons Fairway
- Lufkin: Lufkin Shopping Center, 4600 South Medford Drive
- Palestine: Palestine Mall 1930 S Loop 256
- Paris: Mirabeau Square 3560 Lamar Ave. Highway 82
FL
- Bradenton: Desoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd. W
- Cape Coral: Coralwood Shopping Center, 2301 Del Prado Blvd.
- Jacksonville: Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expressway
- Lake Wales: Eagle Ridge Mall 501 Eagle Ridge Drive
- Mary Esther Santa Rosa Shopping Center, 300 Mary Esther Blvd.
- Orlando: Orlando Fashion Square 3115 E Colonial Drive
- Sebring: Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 N
South Carolina
- Beaufort: Cross Creek Mall 328 Robert Smalls Parkway
- Florence: Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H McLeod Blvd.
- Myrtle Beach: Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N Kings Highway
- Orangeburg: Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St.
- Rock Hill: Rock Hill Galleria 2321 Dave Lyle Blvd.
South Dakota
- Brookings University Mall 990 22nd Ave. S
Utah
- Layton: Layton Hills Mall 1201 N Hill Field Road
- Logan: Cache Valley Mall 1350 N Main St.
Stores, are excluded from the list closing at the last revision:
- Spanish Fort, Alabama: Spanish Fort Town Center, 22500 Town Center Ave.
- Phoenix: Christown Spectrum, 1727 W Bethany Home Road
- Chino, California: Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center 14659 Ramona Ave.
- Turlock, California: Countryside Plaza, Countryside 1840 Drive
- Greeley, Colorado: Greeley Mall 2080 Greeley Mall
- Montrose, Colorado: River Landing Shopping Center, 3400 Rio Grande Ave.
- Fort Myers, Florida: Gulf Coast Town Center, 10083 Gulf Center Drive
- Tampa, Florida: Westshore Plaza 201 Westshore Plaza
- Calumet City, Illinois: River Oaks Shopping Center, 200 River Oaks Center Drive
- Elkhart, Indiana: Concord Mall, 3701 S Main St.
- Shreveport, Louisiana: Regal Court Shopping Center 7451 Youree Drive
- Abingdon, Maryland: Boulevard at Box Hill 3411 Merchant Blvd.
- Coon Rapids, Minnesota: Riverdale Village 12550 Riverdale Blvd.
- Eden Prairie, Minnesota: Eden Prairie Center 8201 Flying Cloud Drive
- Oswego, New York: Oswego Plaza 140 State Route 104
- Midwest City, Oklahoma: Town Center Plaza 7271 SE 29th St.
- Anderson, South Carolina: Anderson Mall 3187 N Main St.
- Dallas: Timber Creek Crossing, Skillman St 6051.
- Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin: Crossroads Shopping Center, N96W18515 County Line Road.
bookmark