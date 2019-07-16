J-Lo because of the incident invited all the fans to re-concert
20 thousand spectators had to be evacuated in the dark.
Yesterday evening, more than 70 thousand new Yorkers were left without electricity for four hours. Due to the ignition of one of the transformers without light for four hours were the most elite districts of the metropolis – Manhattan and the Upper East Side. Not working traffic lights, lifts in buildings and street lights, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
At this time on the stage of the famous sports complex “Madison square garden” in front of 20 thousand spectators were Jennifer Lopez, when suddenly the lights went out and the hall was plunged into darkness. Note that J. Lo had to sing a few songs. Spectators had to be evacuated, and the concert to be cancelled.
“My heart is broken and I am devastated. I love you. I am very sorry that this happened,” the singer said in the video, filmed on the backstage.
J. Lo confessed to his fans in love and invited everyone to repeat the concert, which was moved to Monday, July 15.