J-Lo doesn’t drive: why Alex Rodriguez decided to give her a birthday car
Alex decided to make a knight’s move. More precisely, a red sports car with 500 horsepower.
Soon, Alex Rodriguez may be able to produce a reality show about her life with Jennifer Lopez. At least a few clips for a potential project they already have. Recently Alex has released a SUPERCUT of touching moments of their romance, and today has published on its YouTube channel report about the choice of gift for your beloved and her reaction to it. On the day of birth, which Jennifer noted last week, she received from Alex sports red Porsche — and that’s how it was.
In the video Alex explains how it was difficult to figure out what to give the person who has everything. On the one hand, a car isn’t the most original gift, but not in the case of Jennifer Lopez. As it turned out, behind the wheel of the singer and actress did not sit down for more than 20 years, but, as noted by her children, she loves cars. So surprise the birthday girl Alex more than succeeded — the reaction of Jennifer in the video speaks for itself!