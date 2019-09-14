J-Lo will call for the wedding of ex-lovers
After a romantic vacation in Saint-Tropez lovers Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez vengeance began preparing for the wedding. And even made the guest list, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Cosmo.
And that’s the most unexpected – in the past were former beloved J. Lo! This broadcast of the radio show let slip the groom the stars.
“I note that the former will be at the wedding. All inclusive. The more, the better,” said Alex.
Unexpected and a very bold move let look who lost!