Jacket and heels: Khloe Kardashian at a party in Miami
October 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
35-year-old reality TV star Khloe Kardashian visited the Good American Miami Launch Party in Miami.
At the party, Chloe arrived in a slender double-breasted black jacket, pointed patent leather shoes on high heels and with the chain on her neck. Black color very good slim figure, Khloe Kardashian.
The star also made sudovy makeup on her face, and her hair dissolved and just combed. In a secular society Khloe Kardashian has recently published very rarely.
Apparently, all the free time she has devoted to their only daughter TRU.