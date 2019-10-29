Jaguar created the 1020-strong electric car without seats
Jaguar introduced electric Vision Gran Turismo Coupe, and as the name implies, it’s designed for racing simulator Gran Turismo Sport. Even though it is only developed for the virtual world, the car has many interesting features.
According to the creators, virtual coupe is based on a monocoque made from carbon fibre and aluminium, with the outer panels of the experimental light materials. Also this model has the adjustable rear wing is completely outside the body.
Supercar with futuristic design was the first Jaguar model, which has the front emblem with the Jaguar in the jump – on current production cars it is installed only on the back and on the front there is only the image of the head of the animal.
The interior has a surprising lack of seats, instead of under the driver and passenger molded floor. On the glass there are projection displays with augmented reality – they produce road obstacles and dangerous objects. In the center of the front panel is a holographic assistant with a cat named KITT-E. It is designed to assist the driver in steering systems of the car.
Model curb weight 1400 pounds and with the perfect weighting of 50:50 is equipped with three electric motors – one on the front axle and two on the back. The total capacity is 1020 HP (1200 N·m). Virtual hypercar able to accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in less than two seconds and its top speed exceeds 320 km/h.
For lovers of old specialists Jaguar digitized sound of the 3.8-liter inline “six”, which was mounted on the racing D-Type – he won the marathon “24 hours of Le Mans” in 1957. This allows you to ride the electric car to the sounds of the petrol engine.
Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe will become available to players racing simulator in November 2019. In the series model, you can not wait.