Jaguar I-Pace has become a drone
October 31, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
The company Jaguar has built an unmanned version of its electric crossover I-Pace. It was presented at the world Congress of the Autonomous transport in Dubai.
Before the presentation the prototype successfully tested on the Dubai streets. The car received an improved system of recognition of other vehicles and prevent collisions, the system of recognition of traffic signals and detailed HD map. During the races the speed and steering was controlled autonomously.
The development of drones is part of a strategy Jaguar Land Rover, called Destination Zero, which also includes the creation of electric cars with extensive communication capabilities, including for sharing.
To test Autonomous cars on public roads, the company started two years ago.