Jaguar is preparing to release a new model
Last year, the best-selling brand, the Jaguar F-Pace sold in Europe with a circulation of 23 520 instance, in the USA — 14 752 instance, so it is not surprising that the company is expanding its lineup of crossovers.
Recently a British company, invited the members of the jury for the prestigious award of World Car Awards, so they can evaluate the successors of the XE and F-Type, as well as the upcoming electric car XJ. In addition, the experts got a glimpse of some brand new models including J-Pace. It is expected that the new Jaguar will be crossover.
According to preliminary information, the new car will receive the latest MLA platform, which will debut in the revived Land Rover Defender. This architecture can be tied as different hybrid propulsion or fully electric engines. However, on the upcoming J-Pace EV data are not available yet.
Earlier it was mentioned about the early development of the new compact crossover that can get the name of A – or B-Pace. While it is known only that it will be “much cheaper” and “younger” E-Pace, but officially not confirmed.