Jaguar Land Rover is thinking about the BMW motors
Jaguar Land Rover plans to equip its cars with BMW engines. The development of its own petrol and diesel engine is minimized, and the freed resources will be directed to the creation of electric cars.
The British concern Jaguar Land Rover would like to use 10 years to completely abandon cars with traditional internal combustion engines. But the development of electric models requires investment. In June 2019, the company signed with the BMW partnership agreement in the field of creation of electric cars. Now the British decided to expand cooperation with the Bavarian automaker, and to use petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrain BMW.
Termination developing your own engine will allow Jaguar Land Rover to find additional funds for the development of its electric line. The popularity of electric cars in the coming years will only increase. Gradually, the sales of cars with petrol and diesel engines will decline, so the company felt that to spend time and money developing a new engine is not only expensive but also futile.
First steps Jaguar Land Rover in creating electric cars were quite successful. Electric crossover Jaguar I-Pace has collected all possible awards and prizes. In the near future at the plant near Birmingham will begin production of all-electric flagship sedan Jaguar XJ. Here and in the future I plan to collect exclusively electric cars.