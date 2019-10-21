Jaguar offers a “green” passenger laps at the Nurburgring
The British automaker offers the first environmentally friendly taxi ride in the fully electric vehicle on the famous nürburgring race track.
SUV I-Pace zero emissions, which produces 395 horsepower and speeds from 0 to 100 km/h in less than five seconds, is now available as passenger taxi German track.
The car joins the sports sedan SV XE Project 8 in the fleet “Race Taxi”, offering customers a choice of electric or forced V8 petrol engine.
For only 149 Euro you can ride in the passenger seat sport-utility vehicle I-Pace with a professional driver behind the wheel. The track length of 13 miles (20.9 km), consisting of 73 turns, you can drive in a car that can reach speeds up to 200 km/h and it does not produce exhaust gases.
I-Pace for motor power supply uses a battery pack of 90 kWh and officially can drive up to 470 miles on a single charge. Jaguar promises that all-wheel drive electric vehicle “will feel at home in any weather” and “will be able to cope with any conditions that may be offered track.”
However, if you don’t want to be tied specifically to I-Pace for 249 euros you can sit in the passenger seat is rare and the fastest sedan in history — SV XE Project 8. Based on the XE sedan, it has a 5.0-litre petrol V8 with a supercharger and the sports cabin.
Officially, acceleration to 100 km/h takes just 3.3 seconds and top speed is 322 km/h.