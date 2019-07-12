Jaguar showed you how to ride on two wheels
This year’s Festival of speed at Goodwood, UK, was forced to exclaim admiringly thousands of motorists. We especially liked the stunt Terry Grant, who drove the route of Goodwood on two wheels.
For your trick Grant have chosen coupe Jaguar F-Type, whose serial production began in 2014. It is equipped with a 5.0 liter V8 engine supercharged. The power of the motor, which works together with 8-speed automatic transmission is 550 HP and 681 Nm of torque. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 299 km/h.
On two wheels, Terry Grant drove long enough. There were a few moments when we thought Jaguar Jaguar F-Type will tip over, but the famous British stuntman managed to avoid it.
The coupe Jaguar F-Type during this trick have any mechanical problems. 2:47 of the video noticeably, the British coupe starts to smoke. Probably because of problems with the rear differential. Apparently, the makers of the Jaguar F-Type is not thought that the rear differential will work as long.
Jaguar is currently developing a new generation F-Type. It is rumored to get a noticeable change in the body design and the new 4.4 l twin-turbo engine from BMW.