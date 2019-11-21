Jaguar XJ completes the production of a limited edition
A special version will be released in limited edition.
Before concluding the issue of the British Jaguar XJ sedan, the company decided to release a special edition model. Luxury sedan called the XJ Special Edition Collection and will be released as a limited edition of 300 copies. The novelty will be available exclusively in the U.S. market.
Individualnosti car, emphasize 20-inch wheels with five-spoke painted gray. In General, the exterior of the model is restrained and that the elongated body of the sedan can be dyed in the following shades: Yulong White, Santorini Black or British Racing Green. On the trunk lid is an icon, “Collection” and indicates a special model of the car. White or black models can be combined with the colors of the interiors of the Ebony/Ebony or Mineral/Ivory, and Green models can only be combined with the interior Ebony/London Tan.
All samples will receive door trim of glossy oak veneer with an exclusive line laser insert. Jaguar also used the marking “XJ Collection” on the metal plates of the tread, and “Intaglio” label “XJ Collection One of 300” on the dashboard.
All 300 pieces of photography limited edition built on the base rear-drive XJL Supercharged long wheelbase. All cars have a capacity of 470 horsepower and 424 lb-ft of torque. XJ Collection Special Edition is 86 025 dollars.