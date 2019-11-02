Jah Khalib with MARUV recorded the track “On the ice”
Kazakhstan rap artist Jah Khalib, who presented a joint Ukrainian-Russian song with Jamala, has pleased fans with another duet work.
Thus, the artist recorded the track with singer MARUV. Joint composition of stars was released under the name “ice”. Tracks and with Jamala and MARUV was included in the new album Jah Khalib “Release”.
Fans relished the novelty of artists. “Such a harmonious duet,” incredible, “Unusual to hear MARUV in Russian”, “would not recognize here the voice MARUV, good song”, “heaven to my ears,” write the users comments under the video.