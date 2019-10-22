Jake Gyllenhaal saved a dog during a walk
If you like Jake Gyllenhaal, prepare to melt. According to the publication Page Six, a great actor, most recently embodied the image of the genius of the Marvel villain named Mysterio, helped to resolve a canine crisis in the area of new York.
According to the witness, last Thursday the actor was casually walking with a companion around the city, suddenly they saw a huge Dalmatian, scared frozen in the middle of a busy intersection. The dog had a leash, but obviously, her owner just could not cope with the strong animal.
A passerby, who shared with reporters his observations, said that at first he thought that Gyllenhaal is “trying to catch a taxi or something like that,” because the actor looked out over the street. But as it turned out, he pointed at the dog, in complete shock standing among the whizzing cars.
Jake’s reaction was immediate. He fearlessly took to the road, forcing the traffic to stop, calmed the dog and took her back to the owner. But that’s not all. According to an eyewitness of this heroic deed, Gyllenhaal even took a moment to speak with owner of a Dalmatian on the different types of leashes, which can prevent the repetition of a terrible situation.
Actor long known for his love of dogs, and one of his most familiar to the public, four-legged friends had a pug named Boo Radley and a German shepherd Atticus. In an interview with W magazine Gyllenhaal said that the moment when he finally managed to accustom your pet to the toilet on the street, became one of the most triumphant in his life. According to him, dogs like no other to help people to open with a positive, playful side.
Gyllenhaal has consistently pleases fans of vivid movies, and soon will be his debut on television. The actor will star in the HBO Lake Success, which will lay down the book of the writer’s Russian-born Gary shteyngart.