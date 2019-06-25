Jamaica vs Curacao live streaming free: preview, prediction
Jamaica vs Curacao live streaming free
Jamaica – Curacao. The forecast for the match of the Golden Cup (06/26/2019)
We offer our version of the forecast for the confrontation of Jamaica and Curaçao, which will be held on June 26. Do guests really need a consolation victory?
Jamaica
Jamaica’s national team is in good condition, and in a friendly match was able to beat the United States (1: 0). Nevertheless, the victory against Honduras (3: 2) went with great difficulty, but Salvador (0: 0) didn’t score at all, despite numerous attempts.
In the first round, the bet on Devera Ordzhila played – he scored a double in the first half.
Curacao
Curacao’s national team has not been able to dream of getting into the playoffs of Gold Kapa yet, but got into a simple group. Of course, the national team lost to Salvador with a score of 0: 1, but it turned out to win a historic Victoria in a game with Honduras (1: 0), only this is still not enough.
The only goal scored by Leandro Bakuni from the Premier League.
Statistics
Jamaica has not lost three games in a row.
Curaçao has missed out on four of five past meetings.
Jamaica won all in-person games.
Forecast
It is unlikely that for some predictions an outsider with one goal will make it into the playoffs, so you can put it in Jamaica today. She is in great shape and should leave such a simple group. Curaçao is not yet at such a high level for quitting the quartet.