Jamaica vs Panama live streaming free: preview, prediction
Jamaica – Panama. The forecast for the match of the Golden Cup (07/01/2019)
In the USA, the play-off of the Gold Cup starts, in which Jamaica will fight against Panama on July 1, and we offer you a forecast for this duel. Who will be the first semifinalist of the tournament? – read our material
Jamaica
Jamaica started in 2019 with two defeats in March, but the summer season began with a victory over the USA in a friendly match (1: 0), and then a victory over Honduras (3: 2). In the two remaining rounds of the group stage, the reggae guys played a draw – with El Salvador (0: 0) and with Curaçao (1: 1), which brought the islanders first place in the group.
Panama
Panama after three defeats at the 2018 World Cup could not win in 10 games in a row. The Kanalshchik had a good start in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, having won two wins at the start – over Trinidad and Tobago, as well as over Guyana (4: 2), to which we gave a correct prediction. In the final round, the “red tide” lost to the United States (0: 1).
Statistics
Jamaica won only 1 out of 12 times in full-time matches.
Jamaica won 2 of 4 last matches
Panama has lost 3 of the last 5 fights
The last personal meeting ended in victory for Panama (2: 0)
Forecast
At the play-off stage, rivals have no right to make mistakes, which will make adjustments to the coaching setup. We assume a tough fight in the center of the field and agree with the bookmakers who prefer Panama .