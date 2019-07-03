Jamaica vs United States live streaming free: preview, prediction
Jamaica – United States. The forecast for the match of the Golden Cup (04/07/2019)
We present the forecast for the second semi-final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, in which the US team will play against Jamaica on July 4. Who will be the rival of Mexico in the final tournament? – read our material.
Jamaica
Jamaica’s national team lost only the first two friendly matches in 2019, and so far the reggae-boys are unbeaten. In the group stage of the tournament, the islanders beat Honduras (3: 2) and tied twice with El Salvador (0: 0) and Curaçao (1: 1). In the quarterfinal Cup wards Theodore Whitmore, despite all predictions, beat Panama (1: 0).
USA
The US team showed the best results in the Gold Cup. In the group stage, the Yankees beat Guyana (4: 0), Trinidad and Tobago (6: 0) and Panama (1: 0), while not missing a single ball. In the quarterfinals, “stars and stripes” hardly beat the players from the dwarf island of Curaçao (1: 0).
Statistics
USA won and did not miss four matches
Jamaica goes without defeat already Shasti games
Friendly match a month ago, ended in victory for Jamaica (1: 0)
Forecast
The results in the current Cup are difficult to some logic, and the defeat of the US national team in June is hardly possible to explain. The game for reaching the final will be held on the home field of Team USA, and even before the Independence Day, which will be an additional motivation for the host team of the tournament plus revenge for the defeat a month ago.