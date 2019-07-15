Jamal admired the bright pink outfit
The singer performed at the opening of the Odessa film festival.
From 12 to 20 July in Odessa, the famous film festival is held, which went a lot of Ukrainian celebrities to walk the new outfits on the red carpet and enjoy the novelties of the film industry. Among them was singer Jamala, who also spoke at the opening ceremony of the event.
The artist managed to change a few bright and spectacular images. Your choice of looks she showed on the page in Instagram. So Jamal tried air pale pink outfit, which can be seen only from the waist up.
Also, the singer shone in a bright pink Trouser suit, adorned with stitched flowers to match. This way, she added silver sandals with high heels.
“Privtae s otkrytym, Yak seem, from DOS. Smythe 3 sukn for wecr – no problem! Vikonati zi sway neimovirna team in specjalno pagatavoa performanc 4 songs – s zadovolennya! Mauchi the occasion, has again want privtate odeski Mineralni confestival s otkrytym uwim! Love you!” — said the artist.
Most striking was the third image of the dress, sewn from pieces of cloth, pink, yellow and beige, like a coat of mail. Outfit Jamal highlighted in yellow sandals and soft makeup.
“Mi vzhe dawn druzi W Odesskim Mineralni confestival I once held a long way. For Tsey hour meni unable obovate Nations pod, Yak gadacz, so I aktris. On the same festival vabulas Prem RA FLA “Povodyr” de I Shrila golovno inocu role. Bezmezhny love kno the #oiff, Bajan yomu of tworca Peremoga I slew! And sobi and next silicates obidva Boki on the screen. Vitayu s uwim!” — commented on a celebrity.
Subscribers were delighted from the outfits of their favorite and said that she was the most stylish. A “patchwork” dress, they called this a bomb.
- Susana, duzhe garne of platta! I vzagali you are the best!
- Sukna booomba
- You were the most beautiful on the track!! Very happy seeing you
- Chudova sukna
- Generally a goddess! Glow from within
- Unique I vishukani sukna… Yak VI.
- Just neimovirna
- The most stylish!!!
- Oh and what dress
- Yak sukna!
- Very cool dress
- So I duzhe Garni petacco