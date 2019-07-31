Jamal alarmed fans of deep reasoning
Jamal recently very often shares with fans a Frank and sometimes disturbing posts. For example, not so long ago the singer confessed to fans in an emotional burnout. The singer said that he feels a breakdown, in such moments it becomes very vulnerable, it is more difficult to perceive strangers and she even gets tired of socializing.
Ukrainian singer also stressed that in such moments it is important to relax, especially with family. And a little later the singer left son and husband in the sea, where he showed dozens of photos and videos.
And now, Jamal once again forced his fans to worry. The singer posted on his instagram page a great post, which openly said that she is “terribly vulnerable and therefore often had doubts”.
“I have to say. To admit that I was terribly vulnerable and so often the benefit of the doubt. In my opinion, is inherent in those who are constantly looking for ways to do more and become the best version of yourself, not just to enjoy achieved” begins his post Jamal.
“You know I always have these thoughts: how to do more than I can someone else to help? Perhaps this greed for constant movement and is a dedication. It’s like a perpetual motion machine, makes you Wake up in the morning and not be upset about past failures. And they are bound to happen. Success is impossible without failure. Necessarily occur disappointment, betrayal and resentment,” says the singer.
His post, the singer was accompanied by a relevant photo. Jamal concentrated, posing in a cloud of smoke…
The singer also shared in this light the message that she sent 14-year-old boy.
“Just recently I wrote 14-year-old boy: “Good evening, ja) sorry I am confused and don’t know what to do. Does not inspire me nothing, but I still do try. I am 14 and I would really like to do the same as you! I get chills from the scene, would like to write songs, but I can’t do anything, as the environment gets me. Can you advise?”
The singer admitted that despite the fact that she’s no longer 14, it is also beset by similar problems.
“I told him that oddly enough I have the same situation. Each time, despite age and status, especially if you’re in search of, you need to pass a very difficult path through persuasion and evidence that you are in place. Of course, you need to trust people, but don’t destroy yourself so that you have extinguished the fire and dropped his hands. Remember, determination – motion, and when it ends, ends, and ourselves. I even think that in the middle of each of us built a pendulum. It not only indicates where to go, but also leads to those people who will always support and will find the right words to get you back on your path” — summed up the singer.
Fans Jamala is also quick to comment on her insightful post:
- “Wow, what a word, it’s all just about me! Understand”
- “Don’t stop pavnovesiya I znovu povtoryat scho Jamal talanovito slomo, navti in pardah!”
- “Heart to pieces. These words”
- “Very nice and right words!”
- “I very much admire your creativity”