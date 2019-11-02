Jamal and Jah Khalib pleased with the collaboration
On October 29, an official release of the track together Ukrainian singer Jamala and Kazakhstan by Jah Khalib.
About his duet, the artists said a few months ago, so the premiere of the track fans of both stars were looking forward to. The song was written in Ukrainian and Russian languages.
“Hooray, she’s here! Listen to our new song from Jah Khalib “Kohala”. Came out magical work on the strange connections between people that helps them through everything in its path. Hugs,” — commented on the release of the song Jamal.