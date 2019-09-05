Jamal can’t tell about the reason for visiting London
The last few days Ukrainian singer Jamal enjoyed the walks through London, where I went quite spontaneously. The actress managed to visit the medieval castle where the happy bright Sunny day, unusual for Britain, and to explore the picturesque corners of the capital. However, she keeps the intrigue and does not disclose the purpose of the visit — however, according to singer, it is something Grand!
So, on his page in instagram Jamal shared a new batch of colorful frames from London. This time the singer chose to walk beige dress and stylish trench to match with belt and cuffs on the sleeves. Outfit added special atmosphere to the pictures in which the artist smiles happily.
The celebrity said that in London she worked on a very interesting project.
“So poasa person after 2 days boili have London. All wybuchowa to work on a project, yaky nichogo pokey you don’t respawn. Bo nemona”, intrigued Jamal.
A few striking shots she has also published in the section stories, show off new clothes at the same time.
Agitated members showered the singer with compliments and noted that looking forward when it will release their project, they believe that it is worth the wait.
- There is nothing better than to receive such news from you
- Ahhh what a tease. And now to wait?
- Every photo is incredible, so happy!
- There will be something very cool, waiting waiting
- Beautiful