Jamal captivated fans romantic way
Jamal for the first time to present a live performance of a new duet song!
Jamal on the eve of his performance at a music festival Atlas Weekend in Kiev decided to remind fans about such an important event. Thus did singer traditional way by publishing a very emotional photo and post that touched followers Jamala.
So, on her nstagram page Ukrainian singer published a glossy photo on which poses with my eyes closed. The singer — white blouse-corset with lace-up front. Long sleeves are styled with interior lights that adds the image of romance and lightness. The hair is straightened. Makeup singer made accent on eyes and lips — all done in delicate pink shades.
“I’m already in anticipation of today’s speech by @atlasweekend. Believe me, that would be awesome! Cool sound, your favorite songs and, of course, live presentation inflammatory “KROK” with @cape_cod. It’s all about today’s unforgettable evening.Don’t miss out, start at 19:00 on the West Stage. Bye!” — signed photo of Jamal.
Fans of the singer were quick to leave comments under her new photo:
- “Readiness number one”
- “Beauty”
- “That codovi image! Unique Jah!”
- “Wow, what a beautiful”
- “Take garne photo, Jamal!!”