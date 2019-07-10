Jamal captivated the audience in a powerful way
The Show The Voice. Children of season 5 ended with the victory of 12-year-old Alexander Tatarashvili from Georgia — the ward team “Time and Glass” — it’s time to look at the images of the star coaches, who they chose for the final children’s song contest.
So, with its bright unusual outfit of viewers were struck by Ukrainian singer Jamala, who spent the evening in the Studio top in black with lowered shoulders and very voluminous sleeves.
The lightness of the image was emphasized by a designer cut blouses, asymmetric plume which has made a twist to the look of the singer.
Special attention was drawn to the pants Jamala fuchsia, which is very to face the brunette bright, noticeable detail which were the two zippers from the bottom to the knee. Shoes the singer chose high on the platform, and complements the way the decoration on the neck of the two suspensions.
This evening on Jamal you can see another contrasting outfit of white top and bright yellow coat combined with the pants fuchsia, which brought freshness to the image of the coach of children’s team.
On his page in Instagram singer, wrote warm words in the address of their wards:
“I am convinced that Voice.Diti, this is only the beginning of your artistic career. Believe that one day we will meet on one big stage!”