Jamal captivated the fans of the philosophical arguments
Fans Jamala fully supported the reasoning and advice of the singer
Jamal continues to impress fans with his in-depth reasoning. Note that in the recent Ukrainian singer is very actively engaged in the development of his instagram blog. thus, unlike many other stars, the singer not only shows images and pictures from performances, but also shares personal experiences, feelings, different lifehacks, etc.
Was no exception and the new Jamala’s post in which she speculate on modern communication.
Thus, the Ukrainian singer reached out to fans with a “panic” question — “have you noticed that we all stopped to chat in real life?”
“Time flies incredibly fast, and instead meet for a coffee, we often see each other in Stories. And posts in social networks learn about important events that have occurred in the lives of our friends and acquaintances. How to change this? Of course, don’t just pick up and abandon everything to which we are so accustomed to, but at least you can start with an easy one. For example, to call old friends for lunch!” says Jamal.
“Or should I do as for diet, when there is a “carbohydrate window”and how would you get out of it. And in our case, on the contrary, once a week, to do a “social window” and go offline for a few hours, maybe all day,” concluded the singer.
His new post Jamal, as usual, accompanied by a new photo. In the frame Jamal posing in white blouse with long sleeves. Completed leather vest. When the singer looking intently at the frame.
Fans of the singer were also quick to comment on her new post:
- “Golden words”
- “I agree with you 100”
- “It’s terrible, but true. We cease to notice the beauty of the world and live communication”
- “I agree with you. Now we try to spend time with loved ones”
- “this is a big problem today”
- “I completely agree, but unfortunately, not everyone understands this”
- “Perfect advice for a Monday”
- “No instagram and Facebook will not replace live communication, it’s part of energetico. It’s like comparing a concert with music on TV. But for this we need to raise the butt, so lying on the sofa it is very simple”