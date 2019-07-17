Jamal confessed that her time on vacation
Jamal forced the fans to worry about his health. So, the singer had openly admitted to an army of thousands of subscribers that she need a vacation to recharge, gain new energy, and fight again. Thus, the Ukrainian singer said that she from time to time there comes a point of “emotional burnout” when she needs to retire and relax.
Jamal stressed that at such moments it becomes very vulnerable and makes it hard to perceive other people.
“Always worried, when this moment arrives: I become very vulnerable, difficult to perceive others, and several are tired of communication. I always try to warn this moment. When only the first signs, immediately plan a vacation. To spend time with family, gain strength and inspiration — that’s what is needed now,” writes the performer.
While Jamal accompanied his post with the following hashtags: #vacation #familytime (vacation, time with family).
Also exciting post, the singer is accompanied by a photo of her. The picture shows Jamal very intently looking somewhere in the distance. Her discreet makeup. Special attention deserves the hairstyle of the singer straightened black hair decorated with Golden strands.
Fans Jamala is also quick to comment on her new post and recognition:
- “Rest and gain strength! And remember — your birds are always with you, we love you”
- “Burn-out… As valuable when there is an opportunity to pause, especially with loved ones near.”
- “Duzhe Cotto photo. Ja, just charvest”
- “Definitely need to relax, effort and patience, we love you”
- “Relax!! Gain inspiration, waiting for new songs”
- “Stay fast! And take care of yourself!”
- “Cool photo, You understand) PTS familiar feeling”